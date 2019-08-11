Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Position Upped by Nbw Capital Llc; Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Increased Encana (ECA) Position by $392,763

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 21,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 102,847 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 80,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 83,300 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Hackensack Meridian Health, NJ’s Series 2018 Bonds ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Featured in Compounding World; 30/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health and Seton Hall University Celebrate Opening of School of Medicine with Ribbon-Cutting Attended by Gov. Murphy and Key Lawmakers; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 29/03/2018 – MERIDIAN MINING SE – SENTIENT HAS AGREED TO EXTEND NON-ARM’S LENGTH LOAN FACILITIES BY 5 MONTHS TO MATURE ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Lincoln Property Company Acquires Meridian at Carlyle Apartments; 06/04/2018 – Access ldaho’s OnTheGo Helps City of Meridian Police Collect Funds for K9 Unit; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy Posts Operating Report for April

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.61 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,509 shares to 222,801 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 182,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,590 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) by 110,949 shares to 816,082 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,004 shares, and cut its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI).