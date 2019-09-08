Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

We are comparing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Verona Pharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 65.57% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc was more bearish than Verona Pharma plc.

Summary

Verona Pharma plc beats on 2 of the 3 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.