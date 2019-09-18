Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Both Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.53 N/A -5.19 0.00

Demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 16.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.