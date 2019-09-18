Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Both Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|25.53
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
Demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
Analyst Recommendations
Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 16.98%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
