Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 99.31 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Otonomy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Otonomy Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 272.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are held by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.