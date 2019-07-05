Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 554.12 N/A -2.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are held by institutional investors while 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 5 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.