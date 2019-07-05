Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|554.12
|N/A
|-2.68
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are held by institutional investors while 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|-1.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-21.23%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|-1.56%
|-1.76%
|35.56%
|33.97%
|0%
|24.35%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 5 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
