Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has stronger performance than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.