Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 11.62 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Codexis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Codexis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Codexis Inc.’s potential upside is 67.73% and its average target price is $23.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares. Comparatively, Codexis Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.