Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

This is a contrast between Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 24.48 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Chimerix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential downside is -16.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.