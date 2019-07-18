Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 38.89 N/A -1.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 154.91% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34% respectively.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.