Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.83, with potential upside of 126.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -21.23% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 3 of the 5 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.