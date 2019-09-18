Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

We will be comparing the differences between Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.04 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mereo BioPharma Group plc and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are held by institutional investors while 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has weaker performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.