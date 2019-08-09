Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Contrasting side by side

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.29 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mereo BioPharma Group plc and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 267.65% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc was more bearish than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.