Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Contrasting side by side

Both Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.39 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Vaxart Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.4% of Vaxart Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.