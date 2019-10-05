Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Contrasting side by side

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 3 0.00 15.52M 0.00 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 450,874,440.76% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,848,794,442.17% -31.7% -27.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 56.25% and its consensus target price is $2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.