Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.