Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Comparison side by side

Both Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mereo BioPharma Group plc and resTORbio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mereo BioPharma Group plc and resTORbio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 54.1% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.