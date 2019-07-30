Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Contrasting side by side

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -21.23% weaker performance while Neurotrope Inc. has 103.08% stronger performance.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.