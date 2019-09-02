Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Comparing side by side

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 14.94 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Competitively the consensus price target of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $108.25, which is potential 8.88% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.