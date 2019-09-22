Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Contrasting side by side

Since Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|21
|36.15
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Morphic Holding Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Morphic Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 80.08% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.9% respectively. Competitively, 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
