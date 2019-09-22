Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Contrasting side by side

Since Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.15 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Morphic Holding Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Morphic Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 80.08% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.9% respectively. Competitively, 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.