Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Contrasting side by side

Since Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 196.30% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.8% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.