Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparing side by side

Both Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 110 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.