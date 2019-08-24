Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparing side by side

Both Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|110
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.