Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 14 86.36 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has stronger performance than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 3 of the 5 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.