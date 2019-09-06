Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Analyst Ratings
Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $30.5, with potential upside of 226.55%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc
Summary
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
