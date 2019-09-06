Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $30.5, with potential upside of 226.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.