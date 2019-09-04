Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Contrasting side by side

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mereo BioPharma Group plc and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc.’s average target price is $11.5, while its potential upside is 100.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and INmune Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.