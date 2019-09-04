Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Contrasting side by side

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Mereo BioPharma Group plc and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and INmune Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc.’s average target price is $11.5, while its potential upside is 100.00%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Mereo BioPharma Group plc and INmune Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
