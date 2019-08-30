Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparison side by side

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
