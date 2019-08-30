Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparison side by side

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.