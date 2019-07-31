Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 10% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Comparatively, Eyenovia Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.