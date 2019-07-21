Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 87.65 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mereo BioPharma Group plc and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mereo BioPharma Group plc and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -21.23% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance.