Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|87.65
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Mereo BioPharma Group plc and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Mereo BioPharma Group plc and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|-1.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-21.23%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -21.23% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance.
