Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.23 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Codexis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Codexis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Codexis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Codexis Inc. is $23.75, which is potential 27.76% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 87.9% of Codexis Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -21.23% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.