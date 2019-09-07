Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Contrasting side by side

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.11% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc was more bearish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats on 2 of the 3 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.