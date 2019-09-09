Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.43 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1, which is potential 41.54% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 31.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc was less bearish than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 6 of the 9 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.