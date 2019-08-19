Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Comparing side by side

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 11.52 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Aravive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Aravive Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 30% of Aravive Inc. shares. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.