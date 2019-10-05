Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Comparing side by side

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 3 0.00 15.52M 0.00 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 450,874,440.76% 0% 0% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,593,719,464.94% -127.1% -102.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, which is potential 323.45% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.