Meredith (MDP) to pay $0.58 on Sep 13, 2019; Shorts at MOWI ASA ORDINARY SHARES (MNHVF) Raised By 4.45%

Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) is expected to pay $0.58 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:MDP) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. Meredith Corp’s current price of $44.39 translates into 1.30% yield. Meredith Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 265,314 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 29/03/2018 – Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America’s Most-Watched Cooking Series, “MASTERCHEF,” To Include “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR”; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q National Media Group Revenue $590M-$600M; 09/05/2018 – Meredith Corporation Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CUTTING 200 JOBS; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – FRERER-SCHMIDT WILL BE NEW PUBLISHER OF INSTYLE, WILL ALSO OVERSEE SHAPE; 15/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Conducting Portfolio Review of All Its Media Assets, Will Divest Those Not Core; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Previously Announced the Elimination of Approximately 600 Positions; 21/03/2018 – Meredith decides to explore sale of TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – APPROXIMATELY 200 EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED THAT THEIR POSITIONS HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED

MOWI ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MNHVF) had an increase of 4.45% in short interest. MNHVF’s SI was 4.77M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.45% from 4.57M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 47719 days are for MOWI ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MNHVF)’s short sellers to cover MNHVF’s short positions. It closed at $25.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marine Harvest ASA, a seafood company, produces and sells farmed salmon products worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.28 billion. The firm operates in here divisions: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It has a 27.58 P/E ratio. It is involved in the fish feed production; and fish farming and processing activities.

More news for Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MNHVF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Focus On Europe – Ingenico: The Panic Reaction After The Profit Warning Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “MARINE HARVEST ASA S/ADR 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on October 31, 2018 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Meredith Corporation’s Money.com Reveals The 2019-2020 Best Colleges For Your Money – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Meredith Corporation And The New York Times Company To Introduce A Series Of Special Edition Magazines – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Braves games cut as Dish Network, Sling drop Fox-branded RSNs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MONEY.com Introduces Dollar Scholar, A New Weekly Newsletter Conquering Financial Issues Faced By Millennials – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. It operates in two divisions, Local Media and National Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.