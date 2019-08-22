Meredith (MDP) to pay $0.58 on Sep 13, 2019; PVH Corp. (PVH) Covered By 6 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) is expected to pay $0.58 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:MDP) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. Meredith Corp’s current price of $43.62 translates into 1.32% yield. Meredith Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 388,629 shares traded or 5.02% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – WILL FUND ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH; 18/03/2018 – Meredith to Cut Up to 300 Jobs; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $2.74; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Layoffs begin at Time Inc. after Meredith merger; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Paul Karpowicz, Local Media Group President, to Retire June 30; 21/03/2018 – Meredith puts titles including Time and Fortune on the block; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Bd Elected Patrick McCreery Local Media Group President Effective July 1; 21/03/2018 – MDP MULLS SALE OF ‘TIME,”SPORTS ILLUSTRATED,”FORTUNE,’MONEY’; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Local Media Group Revenue $190M-$195M

Among 9 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PVH has $164 highest and $8200 lowest target. $121.22’s average target is 68.38% above currents $71.99 stock price. PVH had 19 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Friday, May 31. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $9100 target. Nomura maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Goldman Sachs downgraded PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $8200 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $12000 target in Thursday, May 30 report. UBS maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Monday, June 3. UBS has “Buy” rating and $14400 target. Credit Suisse maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Thursday, March 28. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, May 30. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15100 target in Friday, May 31 report. See PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Downgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $159.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $164.0000 New Target: $151.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $128.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $164 Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Meredith Corporation’s Money.com Reveals The 2019-2020 Best Colleges For Your Money – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Meredith Corporation Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Braves games cut as Dish Network, Sling drop Fox-branded RSNs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Braves games cut as Dish Network, Sling drop Fox Sports networks – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. It operates in two divisions, Local Media and National Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Meredith Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 22 are owned by Whittier Tru. 40,409 were reported by Rowland & Counsel Adv. Riverhead Llc holds 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 7,670 shares. Churchill Mgmt has 34,783 shares. Walthausen Co Llc reported 229,700 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 12,713 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 460,934 shares stake. Blackrock Inc reported 5.57M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). The Florida-based Deprince Race Zollo has invested 1.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 25,463 shares. 49,631 are owned by Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Liability Com. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Legal General Gru Public Limited invested in 0% or 54,836 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity. NASELLA HENRY bought 1,200 shares worth $99,408.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.39 billion. The firm operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail divisions. It has a 8.51 P/E ratio. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML talks tariff risk for PVH, CRI and RL – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: JCP, DBX, TTD, YELP – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$95.26, Is PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 723,529 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q EPS $1.39; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $361 MLN; 29/05/2018 – S&P: PVH Stable Outlook Reflects Good Cash Flow Generating Capabilities; 23/03/2018 – Here are the 6 clues telling @JimCramer that $PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 5% TO $439 MLN; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 29/05/2018 – S&P Raises PVH Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’