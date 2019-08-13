Meredith (MDP) to pay $0.58 on Sep 13, 2019; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Among 5 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Monday, February 25. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ED in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Underperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $87 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. See Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $87.0000 91.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $86.0000 87.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $85 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $83 Maintain

Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) is expected to pay $0.58 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:MDP) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. Meredith Corp’s current price of $47.11 translates into 1.22% yield. Meredith Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 581,141 shares traded or 55.70% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CONTINUES AGGRESSIVE EXECUTION OF TIME INC. INTEGRATIO; 15/05/2018 – The Foundry Wins Three Webby Awards For Its Innovation In Virtual Reality And 360-Video Content; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 09/03/2018 – This Week: Al Pacino, Yo La Tengo, Meredith Monk’s Multisensory Music; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH NATIONAL MEDIA REPORTS NEW SALES & MARKETING STRUCTURE; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 21/03/2018 – Meredith puts titles including Time and Fortune on the block; 16/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation And Magenta Launch Fortune Italy; 08/03/2018 – Meredith Names Bruce Gersh President Of People And Entertainment Weekly

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.05 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 20.84 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $156,590 activity. $4,776 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Cawley Timothy on Sunday, June 30. The insider HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,329. 54 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $4,569 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. Another trade for 9 shares valued at $796 was bought by de la Bastide Lore. Shares for $2,101 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. Shukla Saumil P also bought $4,315 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. Sanchez Robert bought 27 shares worth $2,329.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Financial Counselors accumulated 2,675 shares. Aviance Cap Management Lc accumulated 14,723 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 25 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited, California-based fund reported 4,572 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Washington Bancshares owns 855 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blume Capital Mgmt reported 971 shares stake. 21,341 were accumulated by Murphy Capital Management Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co stated it has 8,072 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 10,290 shares. Pennsylvania Communications invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Baillie Gifford And stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 4.29 million shares. 40,602 are owned by Hartford Invest Co.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. It operates in two divisions, Local Media and National Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Meredith Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 12,980 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.13% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 456,902 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 5,736 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Llc has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 102,085 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Citigroup Incorporated holds 30,454 shares or 0% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt Llc has 480,525 shares. S&T Natl Bank Pa owns 2.57% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 206,588 shares. Glenmede Communications Na holds 42 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 5.57 million shares. Dupont reported 0.03% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). California-based Whittier Tru Co has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Cutter & Co Brokerage reported 7,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.