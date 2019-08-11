Meredith (MDP) to pay $0.58 on Sep 13, 2019; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Upped By $7.12 Million Its Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Holding

Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) is expected to pay $0.58 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:MDP) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. Meredith Corp’s current price of $48.06 translates into 1.20% yield. Meredith Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 581,627 shares traded or 57.05% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Declares Dividend of 54.5c; 21/03/2018 – Meredith decides to explore sale of TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands; 31/03/2018 – Football Rumors: North Notes: Browns, Vikings, Meredith; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 27/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Cameron Meredith Ahead Of Schedule; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Meredith, Curry, Ravens, Vikes; 21/03/2018 – Meredith decides to explore sale of TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money; 15/03/2018 – The Stawk Jawk: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: sources – (Reuters) – U.S. media company; 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) stake by 78.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired 40,691 shares as Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 92,434 shares with $16.21M value, up from 51,743 last quarter. Constellation Brands Cl A now has $37.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.08M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 11. Citigroup maintained the shares of STZ in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Announces Full Redemption of 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth Stock Is a Buy Near $32 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 27,324 shares to 112,299 valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 3,373 shares and now owns 91,916 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 18,075 shares. Ins Co Tx holds 0.61% or 66,225 shares. Legacy Private Tru Co reported 29,533 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Twin Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Qs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 43,488 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mirador Capital Prns Ltd Partnership reported 2,283 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 32,401 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.08% or 1.58M shares. Aqr Ltd Com accumulated 188,871 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eulav Asset has invested 0.48% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 216,753 shares. Sfmg Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,351 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 8,800 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc reported 12.02M shares.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. It operates in two divisions, Local Media and National Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.