Meredith (MDP) Stock Value Declined While Bowen Hanes & Co Increased Holding by $3.21 Million; Eog Res Com (EOG) Position Held by Stralem & Co Inc

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 5,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 58,350 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 52,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.81. About 2.27M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 58,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 465,300 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.71 million, up from 407,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 353,684 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 25/04/2018 – TIME Hosts TIME 100 Gala, Celebrating Its Annual List Of The 100 Most Influential People In The World; 23/05/2018 – Southern Living Named Presenting Sponsor Of The 2018 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Loss $110.1M; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CONTINUES AGGRESSIVE EXECUTION OF TIME INC. INTEGRATIO; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands”; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports lllustrated titles; 29/03/2018 – Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America’s Most-Watched Cooking Series, “MASTERCHEF,” To Include “MASTERCHEF JUN; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Has Decided to Exploree Sale of the TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money Brands

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 12,630 shares to 124,020 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 3,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,725 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion holds 543,118 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd reported 1.38 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8,304 are owned by Acg Wealth. Moreover, Cannell Peter B & has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.30M shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.28% or 58,771 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Loews Corp reported 3,200 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dubuque Bankshares stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 7.20 million shares. Hills Bank Tru reported 0.48% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd reported 1.11% stake. 97,205 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 1.06M shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 215,138 shares. Northern owns 1.07 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Churchill Mgmt Corporation reported 34,783 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Corporation owns 648 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.04% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 9,610 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 108,245 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 7,043 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Profund Advsr Limited Liability reported 4,656 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Select Equity Group Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Tealwood Asset Management stated it has 71,017 shares. 40,409 are owned by Rowland & Counsel Adv. 1,097 are held by Oppenheimer Asset.