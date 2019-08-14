Meredith (MDP) Stock Price Declined While Rodgers Brothers Has Boosted Position; As Avon Products (AVP) Share Value Rose, Holder Shah Capital Management Trimmed Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 33.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 8,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 35,121 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 26,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 166,954 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH BUYS KPLR-TV ST. LOUIS FOR $65M; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Paul Karpowicz, Local Media Group President, to Retire June 30; 04/05/2018 – MediaPost: 150 Possible Buyers Line Up For Meredith Titles; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 20/04/2018 – Meredith-Springfield Associates, Inc., is First North American Blow Molder to Acquire Latest ISBM Technology from Japan’s Aoki; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 15/05/2018 – PATRICK MCCREERY ELECTED PRESIDENT OF MEREDITH LOCAL MEDIA GROUP; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith hires bankers to sell off unwanted magazines; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Will Not Have a Material Effect on Its Fiscal 2018 Fincl Results; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME,

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 4.17M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 03/05/2018 – Avon Rally Since February Reverses Amid Latest Backward Steps; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ACTIVE REPRESENTATIVES AND ENDING REPRESENTATIVES DECLINED 4% AND 1%, RESPECTIVELY, LARGELY DUE TO DECLINES IN BRAZIL IN QTR; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 04/04/2018 – The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – thoughtful, lively and fun

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Churchill has 0.05% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 34,783 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 58,406 shares. 648 were reported by Advisory Ntwk Limited. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 7,025 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 53,871 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 423 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 10,700 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc owns 0.1% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 40,120 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,115 shares. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 5,942 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 7,902 shares. Int Gp Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 104,196 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 11,826 shares. Bahl Gaynor owns 33,414 shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,835 shares to 29,640 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,070 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

