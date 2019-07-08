Meredith (MDP) Stake Maintained by Wbi Investments Inc; Shareholder Segment Wealth Management Increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 1435.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 178,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,385 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.58M, up from 12,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 110,711 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – Meredith decides to explore sale of TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Posts $170M 3Q Pretax Special Items; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Previously Announced the Elimination of Approximately 600 Positions; 26/03/2018 – NOLA Live: Saints hosted wide receiver Cameron Meredith, a restricted free agent, on a visit; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Says It Intends to Sell Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money; 21/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Ravens To Meet With WR Cameron Meredith; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands”; 23/04/2018 – THE NATIONAL OVARIAN CANCER COALITION ANNOUNCES OVARIAN CANCER SURVIVOR MEREDITH MITSTIFER AS INCOMING BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1234.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 16,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.35. About 580,926 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIH) by 2.91 million shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $26.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 207,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,601 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.02% stake. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc Inc reported 176,883 shares. S&T Bancorp Pa stated it has 2.57% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 4,788 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company stated it has 15,327 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 5 shares. 27,484 were accumulated by Sei Invests Company. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,610 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 260,726 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 814,826 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Td Asset Management Inc invested in 5,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,001 shares. Starr Int reported 3,567 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.88% or 36,992 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 763,531 shares. Middleton Company Ma holds 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,834 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 201,366 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,883 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 16,653 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 1,464 were reported by Argent Commerce. Ycg Ltd Co has 0.26% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fundsmith Llp holds 3.77 million shares or 5.35% of its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advsr reported 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bbva Compass Bankshares Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 9,305 shares. Whittier Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 4,913 shares. 12,400 are held by Natixis. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 20,480 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.09% or 2,660 shares.