Meredith (MDP) Stake Held by Edmp Inc; Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Boosted Its Bristol (BMY) Holding by $2.11 Million as Stock Declined

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 131.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 45,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 79,412 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37M, up from 34,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 146,460 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 21/03/2018 – MDP MULLS SALE OF ‘TIME,”SPORTS ILLUSTRATED,”FORTUNE,’MONEY’; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – LAUNCH OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH EMEALS TO BRING EDITORIALLY CURATED MEAL PLANS TO MILLIONS OF HOME COOKS; 27/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Cameron Meredith Ahead Of Schedule; 09/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.545 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Says It Intends to Sell Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money; 28/03/2018 – Bestselling Author, Publisher Meredith Wild Steps into Suspense with The Red Ledger; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sets Goal of $1B Debt Reduction in FY19; 12/04/2018 – Meredith Names Karla Partilla Publisher Of Allrecipes Magazine

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 1.37M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q EPS 91c; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, OMCL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Meredith Corporation To Report Fiscal 2019 Full Year Results September 5 And Provide Fiscal 2020 Outlook – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Meredith Corporation Investors – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Q4 Earnings Preview For Meredith – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meredith Corporation’s MONEY.com Reveals The 2019 Best Places To Live – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset reported 5,836 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 1,515 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0.04% or 460,926 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Geode Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 494,570 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 9,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co holds 221,200 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 2,392 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Natixis Advisors Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,881 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 58 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 17,745 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,001 shares stake.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $420,240 activity.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.