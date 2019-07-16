Meredith (MDP) Shareholder State Street Has Increased Its Stake by $31.30 Million; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake as Stock Rose

State Street Corp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 569,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.59M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308.93 million, up from 5.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 144,695 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 17/05/2018 – ‘PEOPLE’ Announces Podcast Series, ‘Cover-Up’; 06/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Sign Cameron Meredith To Offer Sheet; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Paul Karpowicz, Local Media Group President, to Retire June 30; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – LAUNCH OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH EMEALS TO BRING EDITORIALLY CURATED MEAL PLANS TO MILLIONS OF HOME COOKS; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CUTTING 200 JOBS; 16/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: Report; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Continues Aggressive Execution Of Time Inc. Integration Plan; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – DOUG OLSON WILL EXPAND PORTFOLIO OVERSIGHT TO INCLUDE BROADER MIX OF LIFESTYLE, FOOD AND LUXURY BRANDS; 21/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Ravens To Meet With WR Cameron Meredith

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 17,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,186 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, down from 88,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 3.40M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 216,177 shares to 489,102 shares, valued at $32.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 12,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,721 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Meredith Corporation Promotes Kylee Krizmanic Editorial Content Director Of Midwest Living And Meredith Travel Media Group – PRNewswire” published on April 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Meredith Corporation (MDP) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hoi An, Vietnam, Is No. 1 City Overall in 24th Annual Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Authentic Brands a leader in Sports Illustrated bidding – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,586 were reported by Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation. Ing Groep Nv reported 6,126 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 5,876 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 13,675 shares. Raymond James Na reported 5,942 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 23,646 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 4,946 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 5,824 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 8,100 shares. Price Michael F invested in 358,200 shares. 15,327 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 125,368 shares. Invesco Limited reported 279,933 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 33,000 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 33,728 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc accumulated 834,045 shares. Moreover, First Commonwealth Pa has 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1,452 are held by Contravisory Inv. Churchill Management accumulated 2,508 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maryland-based Advantage has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rodgers Brothers has invested 3.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mawer Investment accumulated 1.02 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh has invested 1.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management Inc has 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,126 shares. Corda Inv Mngmt Lc reported 384,626 shares. Garde Cap Inc has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Abner Herrman Brock holds 14,499 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Strategic Global Advisors holds 3,463 shares. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 1.17M shares or 0.56% of the stock.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.31 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Wsj.com published: “PG&E Reaches $1 Billion Settlement With Paradise, California Governments – The Wall Street Journal” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G launches new brand of hair care products – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81 million was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6.