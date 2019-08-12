Meredith (MDP) Reaches $47.29 52-Week Low; Orasure Technologies (OSUR) Shorts Up By 6.07%

Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) had an increase of 6.07% in short interest. OSUR’s SI was 2.83 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.07% from 2.66 million shares previously. With 763,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s short sellers to cover OSUR’s short positions. The SI to Orasure Technologies Inc’s float is 4.74%. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 26,305 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 49.64% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Senior Vice President, Business Development; 19/03/2018 OraSure Technologies Access Event Set By CL King for Mar. 26; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Rev $41.9M; 14/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys 1.5% Position in OraSure Technologies; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $42.0M, EST. $40.5M; 12/04/2018 – Acadian Asset Management LLC Exits OraSure Technologies; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints Roberto Cuca Chief Fincl Officer; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC – CUCA WILL SUCCEED RONALD SPAIR

The stock of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) hit a new 52-week low and has $45.87 target or 3.00% below today’s $47.29 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.14 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $45.87 price target is reached, the company will be worth $64.08M less. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 82,011 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – Meredith Continues Aggressive Execution Of Time Inc. Integration Plan; 15/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – MCCREERY WILL SUCCEED PAUL KARPOWICZ; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Posts $170M 3Q Pretax Special Items; 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Local Media Group Revenue $190M-$195M; 21/03/2018 – American Media: No Longer Interesting in Acquiring Time Brands Being Offered By Meredith; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sets Goal of $1B Ebitda in FY20; 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation Partners With eMeals To Bring Curated Meal Plans To Millions Of Home Cooks; 15/05/2018 – PATRICK MCCREERY ELECTED PRESIDENT OF MEREDITH LOCAL MEDIA GROUP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Meredith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDP)

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $457.07 million. It operates in two divisions, OSUR and DNAG. It has a 23.29 P/E ratio. The firm also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold OraSure Technologies, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 55.78 million shares or 0.11% more from 55.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Legal And General Group Public Ltd invested in 0% or 144,675 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 19,803 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) for 118,388 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) for 25,496 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 98,637 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 68,284 shares. Glenmede Na holds 293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl has 0% invested in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) for 9.12 million shares. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 407,409 shares. Bogle Limited Partnership De invested 0.23% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Shell Asset Mngmt Company reported 49,922 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Meredith Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Management invested in 34,783 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Walthausen And Limited Company holds 1.65% or 229,700 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 15,881 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 480,525 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation owns 21,586 shares. Comm Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Channing Cap Mgmt holds 2.12% or 829,645 shares in its portfolio. Whittier invested in 0% or 22 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Mackenzie Fin Corp has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab invested in 0.01% or 59,222 shares. 33,414 are held by Bahl And Gaynor. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 4,656 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc reported 23,646 shares stake. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. It operates in two divisions, Local Media and National Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.