Meredith (MDP) Reaches $44.27 1 Year Low; Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund Has 1.11 Sentiment

The stock of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) hit a new 52-week low and has $41.61 target or 6.00% below today’s $44.27 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.00 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $41.61 price target is reached, the company will be worth $120.00 million less. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 33,411 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – MIKE SCHNEIDER TO SERVE AS GROUP PUBLISHER AND PUBLISHER OF FORTUNE AND MONEY; 15/03/2018 – MEREDITH IS SAID MULLING SALE OF TIME, FORTUNE, SPORTS ILL:RTRS; 25/03/2018 – MEREDITH CUTS TIME’S TOP EXECUTIVE ALAN MURRAY’S OVERSIGHT: NYP; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TO CONDUCT A PORTFOLIO REVIEW OF ALL ITS MEDIA ASSETS AND DIVEST THOSE NOT CORE TO ITS BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: About 200 Employees Have Been Notified That Their Positions Have Been Eliminated; 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA – ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH MEREDITH CORPORATION TO DELIVER UNRIVALED AWARD AND EDITORIAL LICENSING TO CONSUMERS; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp to Purchase KPLR-TV, CW Affil in St. Louis Market, for $65 Million; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Local Media Group Revenue $190M-$195M; 15/05/2018 – Meredith’s FOOD & WINE Reveals New Look In June Issue

Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund (MYF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.39, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 10 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 9 sold and reduced their stakes in Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 824,726 shares, up from 699,849 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. It operates in two divisions, Local Media and National Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Meredith Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Amer Intll Group reported 104,196 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 52,044 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 225,381 shares. Mackenzie holds 33,728 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 1 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 370,303 shares. Trexquant Invest L P stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Amg Funds Llc holds 33,025 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). J Goldman L P has invested 0.2% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 155 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 51,070 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 58,406 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund for 111,963 shares. Family Management Corp owns 12,854 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein L.P. has 0% invested in the company for 13,189 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc., a North Carolina-based fund reported 600 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $59.40 million activity.

