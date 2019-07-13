Meredith (MDP) Position Upped by Act Ii Management Lp; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Decreased Seaboard (SEB) Position by $428,700

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 196,511 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 19/03/2018 – NL INDUSTRIES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN , ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – CNN Money: Meredith is putting venerable titles Fortune and Time magazines on the block; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ANNOUNCED HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PART OF ITS PLAN TO REALIZE BETWEEN $400 TO $500 MLN OF COST SYNERGIES FROM TIME INC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Meredith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDP); 21/03/2018 – BT INVESTMENT SAYS MEREDITH BROOKS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD APR. 30; 15/03/2018 – Meredith Monk’s Cellular Songs in New York – deeply affecting; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST- DEAL TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS TO STANDARD MEDIA, MEREDITH CORP, HOWARD STIRK AND CUNNINGHAM BROADCASTING CORP & ANOTHER PARTY; 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford; 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA TO BUILD LICENSING PROGRAMS FOR MEREDITH CORP; 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA – ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH MEREDITH CORPORATION TO DELIVER UNRIVALED AWARD AND EDITORIAL LICENSING TO CONSUMERS

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $3994.53. About 694 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB)

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ofs Credit Company Inc by 18,661 shares to 303,497 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 82,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NYSE:NXR).

More notable recent Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Seaboard Foods Names President and CEO – PR Newswire” on March 23, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form N-2 Clough Global Opportunit – StreetInsider.com” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Thanksgiving Stocks to Buy Other Than Retail – Investorplace.com” on November 22, 2017. More interesting news about Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “These companiesâ€™ shares may suffer if you give up red meat – MarketWatch” with publication date: October 27, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). J Goldman & Ltd Partnership reported 64,886 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Jnba Financial Advisors holds 4,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 370,188 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 257,766 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 37,627 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 15,881 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, Tealwood Asset Management has 1.67% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 73 shares. Foundry Prns Llc has invested 0.5% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 51,070 shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares to 117,246 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,672 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).