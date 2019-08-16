Meredith (MDP) Position Has Upped by Act Ii Management Lp; Family Management Upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake by $1.68 Million

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 238,292 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $2.41; 21/03/2018 – Meredith puts titles including Time and Fortune on the block; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Adds To Local Media Group With Acquisition Of KPLR-TV St. Louis; 29/03/2018 – Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America’s Most-Watched Cooking Series, “MASTERCHEF,” To Include “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR”; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Unveils New Look, Name And Direction For Award-winning Television Production Studio; The Former Time Inc. Productions; 20/04/2018 – MEREDITH-SPRINGFIELD ASSOCIATES, INC., IS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ADVERTISING AND CIRCULATION PERFORMANCE OF TIME INC PROPERTIES; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – DOUG OLSON WILL EXPAND PORTFOLIO OVERSIGHT TO INCLUDE BROADER MIX OF LIFESTYLE, FOOD AND LUXURY BRANDS; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Layoffs begin at Time Inc. after Meredith merger

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 8,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $294.87. About 318,599 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company reported 2,936 shares stake. Retail Bank reported 6,981 shares. 56 are owned by Parkside National Bank And Trust. Highvista Strategies Ltd accumulated 1,500 shares. Malaga Cove Lc accumulated 2,888 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 8,000 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 12,867 shares. 3,764 were reported by Numerixs Investment Technology. Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0.03% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 53,833 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 179,631 shares. Hilton Cap owns 38 shares. 3,875 were reported by South Dakota Council. Biondo Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.55% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 0.26% or 4,675 shares. Voloridge Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,653 shares to 8,342 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 57,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,424 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

