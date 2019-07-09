Meredith (MDP) Position Has Upped by Act Ii Management Lp; Boyar Asset Management Cut Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $1.35 Million

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 227,941 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CONTINUES AGGRESSIVE EXECUTION OF TIME INC. INTEGRATIO; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Local Media Group Revenue $190M-$195M; 09/05/2018 – Meredith Corporation Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP. DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sets Goal of $1B Debt Reduction in FY19; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Bd Elected Patrick McCreery Local Media Group President Effective July 1; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 21/03/2018 – CNN Money: Meredith is putting venerable titles Fortune and Time magazines on the block; 03/05/2018 – New Meredith Corporation Marks Its First Appearance At The NewFronts

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 22.25M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares to 156,672 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, State Street has 0.02% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Fifth Third Savings Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 195 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares stated it has 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 6,126 shares. 59,222 are owned by Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Envestnet Asset accumulated 5,005 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Aperio Limited Liability Company reported 22,033 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 125,368 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 461,600 shares. Burney invested in 7,144 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 4,463 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 97,597 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Invest Ltd Com stated it has 39,418 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.02% or 182,680 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10.62M shares. Security Trust reported 81,330 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Millennium Ltd Liability Co has 0.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.46 million shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Com Inc reported 13,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 916,721 shares stake. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Incorporated Ne has 4.53% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Com owns 73,763 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy Incorporated invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Karpus has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pettyjohn Wood White holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 82,604 shares. Barnett And Commerce holds 1,164 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.