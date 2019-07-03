Meredith (MDP) Market Valuation Rose While Fairpointe Capital Cut Its Stake; As Globant S A Com (GLOB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Cut Holding by $5.57 Million

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 255,077 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 64.28% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 49,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.47 million, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.82. About 246,096 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $2.41; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CONTINUES AGGRESSIVE EXECUTION OF TIME INC. INTEGRATIO; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TO CONDUCT A PORTFOLIO REVIEW OF ALL ITS MEDIA ASSETS AND DIVEST THOSE NOT CORE TO ITS BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – MEREDITH-SPRINGFIELD ASSOCIATES, INC., IS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith to lay off as many as 300 employees; 30/04/2018 – Ms JD: Straight From The Source: An Interview with Meredith Cohen from Momentum Search Group (Part 2 of 2); 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sets Goal of $1B Ebitda in FY20; 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $153M-$158M; 22/03/2018 – Meredith Names Klarn DePalma Executive VP Of MNI Targeted Media

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 164,400 shares to 220,900 shares, valued at $40.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 238,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 348,989 shares. Nordea Management Ab owns 14,382 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability invested in 0% or 7,973 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Victory Cap accumulated 0.03% or 175,256 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 56,151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 400 are owned by Bollard Gru Llc. 3,859 were reported by Stephens Ar. Mckinley Cap Management Lc Delaware holds 0.09% or 17,231 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 151 shares. M&T Fincl Bank holds 4,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc reported 2.02% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Ftb Advsr owns 262 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Century Companies Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 282,742 shares.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94M for 63.04 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl A by 446,839 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $51.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated has 349,122 shares. Iowa National Bank & Trust holds 11,650 shares. 4,651 were reported by Sg Americas Lc. Naples Advsr Limited Com owns 6,430 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. First Lp reported 30,597 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,377 shares. 27,145 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 5,901 shares. Jane Street holds 0% or 4,115 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 215,138 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 671,583 shares. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 1.78M shares. Amg Natl Tru Bank & Trust owns 62,677 shares. Prudential accumulated 0.01% or 69,603 shares.

