Meredith (MDP) Market Valuation Declined While Goelzer Investment Management Cut Its Position; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Rothschild Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 12,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 64,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.97 million, down from 76,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.94. About 2.22M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 19,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 183,435 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, down from 202,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 293,623 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 15/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 21/03/2018 – American Media, Inc. Statement On Titles Offered For Sale By Meredith Corporation; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Will Not Have a Material Effect on Its Fiscal 2018 Fincl Results; 16/03/2018 – E&P: Sources: Meredith Moves to Sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated Titles; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands”; 17/05/2018 – ‘PEOPLE’ Announces Podcast Series, ‘Cover-Up’; 20/04/2018 – MEREDITH-SPRINGFIELD ASSOCIATES, INC., IS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $467,052 activity. 1,250 Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) shares with value of $46,812 were bought by Tallett Elizabeth E.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,797 shares to 24,988 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.