Meredith (MDP) Market Valuation Declined While Act Ii Management LP Upped by $1.10 Million Its Position; Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Price Rose While Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Cut Holding by $1.08 Million

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 581,627 shares traded or 54.26% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Adjusted Earnings From Continuing Ops $33M; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp to Purchase KPLR-TV, CW Affil in St. Louis Market, for $65 Million; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith hires bankers to sell off unwanted magazines; 13/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Rumors: Meredith, Coleman, Snead, Ikard; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: Will Not Comment Further Until Potential Agreements Have Been Reached; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH NATIONAL MEDIA REPORTS NEW SALES & MARKETING STRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – MEREDITH – EXPECTS TO INCUR COSTS OF ABOUT $300 MLN RELATED TO TIME INTEGRATION TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: About 200 Employees Have Been Notified That Their Positions Have Been Eliminated; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – WILL FUND ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.03. About 736,418 shares traded or 59.43% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,625 shares to 10,245 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,368 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs, a Maryland-based fund reported 362,041 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 2,511 shares. Burney invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 221,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Teton Advsr Inc owns 33,000 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Jnba stated it has 4,200 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 12,713 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv Lp. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 5,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 59,222 are held by Nordea Inv Ab. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr holds 12,832 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 4,115 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 51,070 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% stake.

