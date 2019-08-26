Meredith (MDP) Market Valuation Declined While Act Ii Management LP Has Boosted Position; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Cut Its Stake by $314,100

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $326.52. About 194,938 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 33,798 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 06/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Sign Cameron Meredith To Offer Sheet; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Adds To Local Media Group With Acquisition Of KPLR-TV St. Louis; 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP. DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 23/04/2018 – THE NATIONAL OVARIAN CANCER COALITION ANNOUNCES OVARIAN CANCER SURVIVOR MEREDITH MITSTIFER AS INCOMING BOARD CHAIR; 15/05/2018 – MEREDITH – EXPECTS TO INCUR COSTS OF ABOUT $300 MLN RELATED TO TIME INTEGRATION TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints To Sign Cameron Meredith; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TO CONDUCT A PORTFOLIO REVIEW OF ALL ITS MEDIA ASSETS AND DIVEST THOSE NOT CORE TO ITS BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – Texture was an online magazine subscription service that was owned by publishers CondÃ© Nast, Hearst, Meredith, Rogers Media and investment firm KKR; 15/05/2018 – PATRICK MCCREERY ELECTED PRESIDENT OF MEREDITH LOCAL MEDIA GROUP; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Rev $648.8M

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 46,705 shares to 114,300 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (MCHI) by 7,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (GVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advisors Limited owns 54,253 shares. Portolan Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.62% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.11% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Advsrs Asset Inc invested in 29,712 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 0.1% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,900 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested in 670,501 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 4,721 shares. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 62,067 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1,041 shares. Ithaka Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 3.49% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,908 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Monetary Group holds 4,104 shares. 18,360 were reported by Fjarde Ap. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance Com has invested 0.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 29.26 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 82,500 shares to 305,258 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 72,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,731 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

